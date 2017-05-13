Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 7, Hartford 4
Binghamton at Stony Brook, ppd.
Boston College 5, Quinnipiac 1
Bucknell 4, Navy 1
Canisius 16-0, Manhattan 5-2
CCSU at Wagner, ppd.
George Mason 5, Rhode Island 4
Holy Cross 8-5, Army 2-4
Illinois at Rutgers, ppd.
Ithaca 10, St. John Fisher 6
Kennesaw St. at NJ Tech, ppd.
Marist at Fairfield, ppd.
Ohio 12, Buffalo 1
Pitt-Bradford 9, Mount Aloysius 7
Seton Hall at Villanova, ppd.
South Florida 2, UConn 0
Belmont 6, SE Missouri 5
Bethune-Cookman 10, Savannah St. 5
Campbell 11, Winthrop 5
Charlotte 8, UTSA 3
Duke 12, Georgia Tech 5
FAU 5, W. Kentucky 3
Florida Gulf Coast 9, Lipscomb 6
Furman 3, VMI 0
High Point 6-2, Radford 5-3
James Madison 5, Hofstra 1
Kentucky 8, Tennessee 3
LSU 9, Auburn 1
Louisville 6, Clemson 4
Miami 5, Virginia 1
NC A&T 10, Florida A&M 7
North Carolina 9, Virginia Tech 4
NC State 9, Virginia Tech 4
Notre Dame 7, Austin Peay 2
Old Dominion 21, FIU 1
Samford 6, ETSU 3
South Alabama 8, Appalachian St. 6
Tennessee Tech 9, E. Kentucky 2
UNC-Greensboro 8, The Citadel 2
VCU 5, Liberty 2
Wake Forest 4, Florida St. 3
Bowling Green 8, W. Michigan 5
E. Michigan 7, N. Illinois 1
Indiana 5, Penn St. 2
Missouri 5, South Carolina 3
Missouri St. 4, Indiana St. 1
Missouri Western 4, NW Missouri St. 3
N. Dakota St. 8, W. Illinois 0
N. Kentucky 4, Youngstown St. 3
Northwood 16, Tiffin 0
Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0
S. Dakota St. 11, Fort Wayne 2
St. Norbert 11, Cornell (Iowa) 2
St. Scholastica 8, Bethany Lutheran 0
Toledo 11, Cent. Michigan 7
UIC 5, Wright St. 0
Valparaiso 11, Milwaukee 3
W. Carolina 7, Ball St. 4
Houston Baptist 9, Sam Houston St. 1
UALR 8, Georgia St. 3
Utah 4, Southern Cal 2