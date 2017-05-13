Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:53 pm 1 min read
Share
EAST

Albany (NY) 7, Hartford 4

Binghamton at Stony Brook, ppd.

Boston College 5, Quinnipiac 1

Bucknell 4, Navy 1

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Canisius 16-0, Manhattan 5-2

CCSU at Wagner, ppd.

George Mason 5, Rhode Island 4

Holy Cross 8-5, Army 2-4

Illinois at Rutgers, ppd.

Ithaca 10, St. John Fisher 6

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback

Kennesaw St. at NJ Tech, ppd.

Marist at Fairfield, ppd.

Ohio 12, Buffalo 1

Pitt-Bradford 9, Mount Aloysius 7

Seton Hall at Villanova, ppd.

South Florida 2, UConn 0

SOUTH

Belmont 6, SE Missouri 5

Bethune-Cookman 10, Savannah St. 5

Campbell 11, Winthrop 5

Charlotte 8, UTSA 3

Duke 12, Georgia Tech 5

FAU 5, W. Kentucky 3

Florida Gulf Coast 9, Lipscomb 6

Furman 3, VMI 0

High Point 6-2, Radford 5-3

Houston 4, Tulane 0

Jacksonville St. 8, UT Martin 5

James Madison 5, Hofstra 1

Kentucky 8, Tennessee 3

LSU 9, Auburn 1

Louisville 6, Clemson 4

Miami 5, Virginia 1

Morehead St. 19, Murray St. 7

NC A&T 10, Florida A&M 7

North Carolina 9, Virginia Tech 4

NC State 9, Virginia Tech 4

Notre Dame 7, Austin Peay 2

Old Dominion 21, FIU 1

Samford 6, ETSU 3

South Alabama 8, Appalachian St. 6

Tennessee Tech 9, E. Kentucky 2

UNC-Greensboro 8, The Citadel 2

VCU 5, Liberty 2

Wake Forest 4, Florida St. 3

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 8, W. Michigan 5

E. Michigan 7, N. Illinois 1

Indiana 5, Penn St. 2

Missouri 5, South Carolina 3

Missouri St. 4, Indiana St. 1

Missouri Western 4, NW Missouri St. 3

N. Dakota St. 8, W. Illinois 0

N. Kentucky 4, Youngstown St. 3

Northwood 16, Tiffin 0

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

S. Dakota St. 11, Fort Wayne 2

St. Norbert 11, Cornell (Iowa) 2

St. Scholastica 8, Bethany Lutheran 0

Toledo 11, Cent. Michigan 7

UIC 5, Wright St. 0

Valparaiso 11, Milwaukee 3

W. Carolina 7, Ball St. 4

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 9, Sam Houston St. 1

UALR 8, Georgia St. 3

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 2, Saint Mary’s 1, 14 innings

Utah 4, Southern Cal 2

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.