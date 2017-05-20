Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1
Boston College 8, Notre Dame 7
East Carolina 3, UConn 0
Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 5
Holy Cross 11, Bucknell 7, 11 innings
Maine 2, Albany (NY) 1
Manhattan 5, St. Peter’s 1
Nebraska 21, Penn St. 3
Villanova 9, St. John’s 6
Wagner 7, Mount St. Mary’s 3
William & Mary 5, Hofstra 3
Charleston Southern 4, Air Force 3
Coastal Carolina 6, Appalachian St. 2
ETSU 9, VMI 3
FAU 3, Old Dominion 0
FIU 11, W. Kentucky 2
Florida 6, Kentucky 4
Florida Gulf Coast 13, Kennesaw St. 3
Jacksonville 4, North Florida 0
Maryland 9, High Point 2
Miami 7, Virginia Tech 5, 10 innings
SC-Upstate 13, NJIT 12
UCF 3, South Florida 2
UNC-Greensboro 14, Samford 7
VCU 4, Richmond 1
Virginia 10, Georgia Tech 9
Wake Forest 14, Pittsburgh 4
Winthrop 8, Radford 1
Wofford 4, The Citadel 2
Ball St. 9, Cent. Michigan 3
Dallas Baptist 11, Evansville 4
Dayton 11, La Salle 2
Indiana 4, Ohio St. 3
Kent St. 5, Ohio 2
Michigan 2, Michigan St. 1, 10 innings
N. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 0
N. Illinois 5, Miami (Ohio) 4
N. Kentucky 7, Oakland 6
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, ccd.
Rider 7, Youngstown St. 5
Toledo 6. E. Mighigan 5
UIC 5, Wright St. 2
Xavier 6, Georgetown 2
Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 0
Texas A&M-CC 7, Abilene Christian 3
CS Bakersfield 13, New Mexico St. 8
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Bethune-Cookman 11, Norfolk St. 1
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region
Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8
Lindenwood 12, Emporia St. 11
LIU Post 9, Dominican (NY) 5
Wayne (Mich.) 5, Drury 2
Kentucky Wesleyan 4, St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 1
West Alabama 7, Florida Southern 6
Ark.-Fort Smith 15, St. Edward’s 12
Lincoln Memorial 11, UNC Pembroke 6
Catawba 7, SC-Aiken 4
Azusa Pacific 10, Cal Poly Pomona 1
|NCAA Division III
|Central Regional
North Central 5. Birmingham Southern 0
Alvernia 11, Elizabethtown 1
Shenandoah 4, Lesley 1
Keystone 10, DePauw 3
Cortland St. 5, Earlham 0
Babson 12, St. John Fisher 8
Salve Regina 5, Arcadia 0
Oswego St. 6, S. Maine 4
Ithaca 9, TCNJ 4
Roanoke 5, LaGrange 2
Cal Lutheran 10, Rhodes 8