Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 5:37 pm 1 min read
EAST

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Boston College 8, Notre Dame 7

East Carolina 3, UConn 0

Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 5

Holy Cross 11, Bucknell 7, 11 innings

Maine 2, Albany (NY) 1

Manhattan 5, St. Peter’s 1

Nebraska 21, Penn St. 3

Villanova 9, St. John’s 6

Wagner 7, Mount St. Mary’s 3

William & Mary 5, Hofstra 3

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 4, Air Force 3

Coastal Carolina 6, Appalachian St. 2

ETSU 9, VMI 3

FAU 3, Old Dominion 0

FIU 11, W. Kentucky 2

Florida 6, Kentucky 4

Florida Gulf Coast 13, Kennesaw St. 3

Jacksonville 4, North Florida 0

Maryland 9, High Point 2

Miami 7, Virginia Tech 5, 10 innings

SC-Upstate 13, NJIT 12

UCF 3, South Florida 2

UNC-Greensboro 14, Samford 7

VCU 4, Richmond 1

Virginia 10, Georgia Tech 9

Wake Forest 14, Pittsburgh 4

Winthrop 8, Radford 1

Wofford 4, The Citadel 2

MIDWEST

Ball St. 9, Cent. Michigan 3

Dallas Baptist 11, Evansville 4

Dayton 11, La Salle 2

Indiana 4, Ohio St. 3

Kent St. 5, Ohio 2

Michigan 2, Michigan St. 1, 10 innings

N. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 0

N. Illinois 5, Miami (Ohio) 4

N. Kentucky 7, Oakland 6

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, ccd.

Rider 7, Youngstown St. 5

Toledo 6. E. Mighigan 5

UIC 5, Wright St. 2

Xavier 6, Georgetown 2

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 0

Texas A&M-CC 7, Abilene Christian 3

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 13, New Mexico St. 8

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

Bethune-Cookman 11, Norfolk St. 1

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region

Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8

Central Region

Lindenwood 12, Emporia St. 11

East Region

LIU Post 9, Dominican (NY) 5

Midwest Region

Wayne (Mich.) 5, Drury 2

Kentucky Wesleyan 4, St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 1

South Region

West Alabama 7, Florida Southern 6

South Central Region

Ark.-Fort Smith 15, St. Edward’s 12

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 11, UNC Pembroke 6

Catawba 7, SC-Aiken 4

West Region

Azusa Pacific 10, Cal Poly Pomona 1

NCAA Division III
Central Regional

North Central 5. Birmingham Southern 0

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Alvernia 11, Elizabethtown 1

Shenandoah 4, Lesley 1

Mideast Regional

Keystone 10, DePauw 3

Cortland St. 5, Earlham 0

New England Regional

Babson 12, St. John Fisher 8

Salve Regina 5, Arcadia 0

New York Regional

Oswego St. 6, S. Maine 4

Ithaca 9, TCNJ 4

South Regional

Roanoke 5, LaGrange 2

West Regional

Cal Lutheran 10, Rhodes 8

Sports News
