Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1
Boston College 8, Notre Dame 7
Cent. Connecticut St. 9-10, Fairleigh Dickinson 4-5
East Carolina 3, UConn 0
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 5
George Washington 5, Saint Joseph’s 1
Holy Cross 11, Bucknell 7, 11 innings
Maine 2, Albany (NY) 1
Manhattan 5, St. Peter’s 1
Nebraska 21, Penn St. 3
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Villanova 9, St. John’s 6
Wagner 7, Mount St. Mary’s 3
William & Mary 5, Hofstra 3
Belmont 9, Furman 5
Charleston Southern 4, Air Force 3
Charlotte 9, Marshall 5
Clemson 15, NC State 6
Coastal Carolina 6, Appalachian St. 2
ETSU 9, VMI 3
FAU 3, Old Dominion 0
FIU 11, W. Kentucky 2
Florida 6, Kentucky 4
Florida Gulf Coast 13, Kennesaw St. 3
Florida St. at Louisville, ccd.
Gardner-Webb 7, UNC-Asheville 6
George Mason 6, Saint Louis 2
Jacksonville 4, North Florida 0
Longwood 7, Campbell 5, 10 innings
LSU 11, Mississippi St. 7
Maryland 9, High Point 2
Miami 7, Virginia Tech 5, 10 innings
Middle Tennessee 9, Louisiana Tech 8
Mississippi 8, Auburn 4
Missouri 8, Tennessee 2
Murray St. 8, UT-Martin 5
North Carolina 9, Duke 7
SC-Upstate 13, NJIT 12
Sacred Heart 5, LIU-Brooklyn 4
South Alabama 10, Troy 7
South Carolina 10, Georgia 0
Stetson 4, Lipscomb 1
Tennessee Tech 11, Morehead St. 8
Tulane 6, Memphis 5
UCF 3, South Florida 2
UNC-Greensboro 14, Samford 7
VCU 4, Richmond 1
Virginia 10, Georgia Tech 9
Wake Forest 14, Pittsburgh 4
Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8
Winthrop 8, Radford 1
Wofford 4, The Citadel 2
Ball St. 9, Cent. Michigan 3
Dallas Baptist 11, Evansville 4
Dayton 11, La Salle 2
Indiana 4, Ohio St. 3
Indiana St. 5, Wichita St. 3
Kent St. 5, Ohio 2
Michigan 2, Michigan St. 1, 10 innings
N. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 0
N. Illinois 5, Miami (Ohio) 4
N. Kentucky 7, Oakland 6
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, ccd.
Rider 7, Youngstown St. 5
Toledo 6. E. Mighigan 5
UIC 5, Wright St. 2
Xavier 6, Georgetown 2
Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 0
Houston 7, Cincinnati 6
Texas A&M-CC 7, Abilene Christian 3
CS Bakersfield 13, New Mexico St. 8
Sacramento St. 8, Texas Rio Grand Valley 6
Stanford 7, Washington 5
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Bethune-Cookman 11, Norfolk St. 1
http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-ii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results
Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8
Shippensburg 10, Shepherd 5
West Chester 8, Mercyhurst 4
Lindenwood 12, Emporia St. 11
St. Cloud St. 9, Minn. St. (Mankato) 4
Cent. Oklahoma 6, Emporia St. 5
Minnesota St. 6, Ark.-Monticello 5
LIU Post 9, Dominican (NY) 5
Felician 7, New Haven 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Southern New Hampshire 1
Wayne (Mich.) 5, Drury 2
Kentucky Wesleyan 4, St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 1
Northwood 5, Quincy 3
West Alabama 7, Florida Southern 6
Tampa 14, Valdosta St. 5
Delta St. 4, Nova Southeastern 1
Ark.-Fort Smith 15, St. Edward’s 12
Lincoln Memorial 11, UNC Pembroke 6
Catawba 7, SC-Aiken 4
North Georgia 13, Mount Olive 6
Azusa Pacific 10, Cal Poly Pomona 1
Dixie St. 14, California Baptist 5
UC San Diego 11, Azusa Pacific 3
http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-iii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results
North Central 5. Birmingham Southern 0
Wartburg 1, Washington (Mo.) 0, 12 innings
Birmingham-Southern 6, Wartburg 1
Alvernia 11, Elizabethtown 1
Shenandoah 4, Lesley 1
Wheaton 6, Johns Hopkins 1
Shenandoah 8, Alvernia 6
Keystone 10, DePauw 3
Cortland St. 5, Earlham 0
DePauw 13, Wooster 4
Washington & Jefferson 8, Keystone 4
St. Thomas (Minn.) 7, Wis.-Whitewater 2
St. Scholastica 11, Adrian 8
Babson 12, St. John Fisher 8
Salve Regina 5, Arcadia 0
UMass-Boston 13, Suffolk 4
Babson 5, Salve Regina 4
Oswego St. 6, S. Maine 4
Ithaca 9, TCNJ 4
Southern Maine 4, Ithaca 0
Roanoke 5, LaGrange 2
Salisbury 8, Rowan 7, 11 innings
Salisbury 4, LaGrange 2
Cal Lutheran 10, Rhodes 8
Concordia (TX) 13, Centenary 4
Concordia (Texas) 6, Rhodes 4