Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:34 am 2 min read
Share
EAST

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Boston College 8, Notre Dame 7

Cent. Connecticut St. 9-10, Fairleigh Dickinson 4-5

East Carolina 3, UConn 0

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 5

George Washington 5, Saint Joseph’s 1

Holy Cross 11, Bucknell 7, 11 innings

Maine 2, Albany (NY) 1

Manhattan 5, St. Peter’s 1

Nebraska 21, Penn St. 3

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Villanova 9, St. John’s 6

Wagner 7, Mount St. Mary’s 3

William & Mary 5, Hofstra 3

SOUTH

Belmont 9, Furman 5

Charleston Southern 4, Air Force 3

Charlotte 9, Marshall 5

Clemson 15, NC State 6

Coastal Carolina 6, Appalachian St. 2

ETSU 9, VMI 3

FAU 3, Old Dominion 0

FIU 11, W. Kentucky 2

Florida 6, Kentucky 4

Florida Gulf Coast 13, Kennesaw St. 3

Florida St. at Louisville, ccd.

Gardner-Webb 7, UNC-Asheville 6

George Mason 6, Saint Louis 2

Jacksonville 4, North Florida 0

Longwood 7, Campbell 5, 10 innings

LSU 11, Mississippi St. 7

Maryland 9, High Point 2

Miami 7, Virginia Tech 5, 10 innings

Middle Tennessee 9, Louisiana Tech 8

Mississippi 8, Auburn 4

Missouri 8, Tennessee 2

Murray St. 8, UT-Martin 5

North Carolina 9, Duke 7

SC-Upstate 13, NJIT 12

Sacred Heart 5, LIU-Brooklyn 4

South Alabama 10, Troy 7

South Carolina 10, Georgia 0

Stetson 4, Lipscomb 1

Tennessee Tech 11, Morehead St. 8

Tulane 6, Memphis 5

UCF 3, South Florida 2

UNC-Greensboro 14, Samford 7

VCU 4, Richmond 1

Virginia 10, Georgia Tech 9

Wake Forest 14, Pittsburgh 4

Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8

Winthrop 8, Radford 1

Wofford 4, The Citadel 2

MIDWEST

Ball St. 9, Cent. Michigan 3

Dallas Baptist 11, Evansville 4

Dayton 11, La Salle 2

Indiana 4, Ohio St. 3

Indiana St. 5, Wichita St. 3

Kent St. 5, Ohio 2

Michigan 2, Michigan St. 1, 10 innings

N. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 0

N. Illinois 5, Miami (Ohio) 4

N. Kentucky 7, Oakland 6

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, ccd.

Rider 7, Youngstown St. 5

Toledo 6. E. Mighigan 5

UIC 5, Wright St. 2

Xavier 6, Georgetown 2

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 0

Houston 7, Cincinnati 6

Texas A&M-CC 7, Abilene Christian 3

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 13, New Mexico St. 8

Sacramento St. 8, Texas Rio Grand Valley 6

Stanford 7, Washington 5

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

Bethune-Cookman 11, Norfolk St. 1

NCAA Division II

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-ii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Atlantic Region

Winston-Salem 10, Millersville 8

Shippensburg 10, Shepherd 5

West Chester 8, Mercyhurst 4

Central Region

Lindenwood 12, Emporia St. 11

St. Cloud St. 9, Minn. St. (Mankato) 4

Cent. Oklahoma 6, Emporia St. 5

Minnesota St. 6, Ark.-Monticello 5

East Region

LIU Post 9, Dominican (NY) 5

Felician 7, New Haven 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Southern New Hampshire 1

Midwest Region

Wayne (Mich.) 5, Drury 2

Kentucky Wesleyan 4, St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 1

Northwood 5, Quincy 3

South Region

West Alabama 7, Florida Southern 6

Tampa 14, Valdosta St. 5

Delta St. 4, Nova Southeastern 1

South Central Region

Ark.-Fort Smith 15, St. Edward’s 12

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 11, UNC Pembroke 6

Catawba 7, SC-Aiken 4

North Georgia 13, Mount Olive 6

West Region

Azusa Pacific 10, Cal Poly Pomona 1

Dixie St. 14, California Baptist 5

UC San Diego 11, Azusa Pacific 3

NCAA Division III

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-iii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Central Regional

North Central 5. Birmingham Southern 0

Wartburg 1, Washington (Mo.) 0, 12 innings

Birmingham-Southern 6, Wartburg 1

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Alvernia 11, Elizabethtown 1

Shenandoah 4, Lesley 1

Wheaton 6, Johns Hopkins 1

Shenandoah 8, Alvernia 6

Mideast Regional

Keystone 10, DePauw 3

Cortland St. 5, Earlham 0

DePauw 13, Wooster 4

Washington & Jefferson 8, Keystone 4

Midwest Regional

St. Thomas (Minn.) 7, Wis.-Whitewater 2

St. Scholastica 11, Adrian 8

New England Regional

Babson 12, St. John Fisher 8

Salve Regina 5, Arcadia 0

UMass-Boston 13, Suffolk 4

Babson 5, Salve Regina 4

New York Regional

Oswego St. 6, S. Maine 4

Ithaca 9, TCNJ 4

Southern Maine 4, Ithaca 0

South Regional

Roanoke 5, LaGrange 2

Salisbury 8, Rowan 7, 11 innings

Salisbury 4, LaGrange 2

West Regional

Cal Lutheran 10, Rhodes 8

Concordia (TX) 13, Centenary 4

Concordia (Texas) 6, Rhodes 4

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.