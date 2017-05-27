Sports Listen

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 5:17 pm < a min read
TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 9, Albany (N.Y.) 0

American Athletic Conference

Houston 13, UConn 3, UConn eliminated

East Carolina 4, UCF 0, UCF eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida St. 5, Duke 1, Duke eliminated

Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 2

Big South Conference

UNC Asheville 6, Gardner-Webb 3, GWC eliminated

Winthrop 14, High Point 13, HPU eliminated

Big Ten Conference

Minnesota 9, Iowa 3

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. 4, West Virginia 3, 10 innings, WVU eliminated

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 10, Northeastern 1, Northeastern eliminated

Conference USA

Rice 13, FAU 2, FAU eliminated

Southern Miss. 6, Charlotte 5

Horizon League

UIC 4, Wright St. 2, UIC to NCAA

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iona 7, Fairfield 6, Fairfield eliminated

Mid-American Conference

E. Michigan 9, Cent. Michigan 1

Ohio 7, Kent St. 2, KSU eliminated

Northeast Conference

CCSU 10, Sacred Heart 4

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 11, Morehead St. 6, Morehead St. eliminated

Southeastern Conference

LSU 11, South Carolina 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, USC eliminated

Southern Conference

UNC Greensboro 12, Furman 8

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 3, Houston Baptist 0, HBU eliminated

Summit League

Oral Roberts 7, N. Dakota St. 0, ORU to NCAA

NAIA

Science & Arts (Okla.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 2, OWU eliminated

NCAA Division III

Concordia (Ill.) 9, Oswego 4, Oswego eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 11, Roanoke 1

Sports News
