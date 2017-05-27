Sports Listen

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:40 pm 2 min read
EAST

Yale 8-13, Holy Cross 2-6

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 11, Abilene Christian 0, 7 innings

Stanford 15, Washington St. 1

UC Davis 11, UC Irvine 9

UC Riverside 4, Cal Poly 0

UCLA 10, Oregon 1

Utah 7, Arizona St. 4

TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 9, Albany (N.Y.) 0

Maine 8, Binghamton 3, Binghamton eliminated

Maine 12, Albany (N.Y.) 5, Albany eliminated

American Athletic Conference

Houston 13, UConn 3, UConn eliminated

East Carolina 4, UCF 0, UCF eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida St. 5, Duke 1, Duke eliminated

Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 2

Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 3, 11 innings, FGCU to NCAA

Atlantic 10 Conference

Davidson 8, VCU 4

Big East Conference

St. John’s 10, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated

Big South Conference

UNC Asheville 6, Gardner-Webb 3, GWC eliminated

Winthrop 14, High Point 13, HPU eliminated

Radford 7, UNC Asheville 2, UNCA eliminated

Big Ten Conference

Minnesota 9, Iowa 3

Maryland 9, Northwestern 5

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. 4, West Virginia 3, 10 innings, WVU eliminated

TCU 9, Texas 2

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 10, Northeastern 1, Northeastern eliminated

Delaware 10, UNC Wilmington 3, Delaware to NCAA

Conference USA

Rice 13, FAU 2, FAU eliminated

Southern Miss. 6, Charlotte 5

Horizon League

UIC 4, Wright St. 2, UIC to NCAA

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iona 7, Fairfield 6, Fairfield eliminated

Marist 5, Iona 1, Marist to NCAA

Mid-American Conference

E. Michigan 9, Cent. Michigan 1

Ohio 7, Kent St. 2, KSU eliminated

E. Michigan 4, Cent. Michigan 2, CMU eliminated

Mountain West Conference

Fresno St. 11, New Mexico 5, NM eliminated

Fresno St. 12, San Diego St. 1, 7 innings

Northeast Conference

CCSU 10, Sacred Heart 4

Wagner 6, Bryant 5, Bryant LOSER eliminated

Ohio Valley Conference

Belmont 11, Morehead St. 6, Morehead St. eliminated

Tennessee Tech 16, Belmont 4, TTU to NCAA

Southeastern Conference

LSU 11, South Carolina 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, USC eliminated

Arkansas 16, Florida 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, Florida eliminated

Southern Conference

UNC Greensboro 12, Furman 8

ETSU 16, Samford 6, Samford eliminated

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 3, Houston Baptist 0, HBU eliminated

Summit League

Oral Roberts 7, N. Dakota St. 0, ORU to NCAA

Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama 4, Arkansas St. 2, ASU eliminated

West Coast Conference

BYU 10, Gonzaga 3

Western Athletic Conference

CSU Bakersfield 8, N. Colorado 5, UNC eliminated

NAIA

Science & Arts (Okla.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 2, OWU eliminated

Keiser 8, Hope International 5, Hope eliminated

Faulkner 13, The Master’s 5

NCAA Division II

West Chester 9,. North Georgia 4

NCAA Division III

Concordia (Ill.) 9, Oswego 4, Oswego eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 11, Roanoke 1

UMass-Boston 3, Wheaton (Mass.) 2, Wheaton eliminated

Sports News
