Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Yale 8-13, Holy Cross 2-6
Oregon St. 11, Abilene Christian 0, 7 innings
Stanford 15, Washington St. 1
UC Davis 11, UC Irvine 9
UC Riverside 4, Cal Poly 0
UCLA 10, Oregon 1
Utah 7, Arizona St. 4
|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMBC 9, Albany (N.Y.) 0
Maine 8, Binghamton 3, Binghamton eliminated
Maine 12, Albany (N.Y.) 5, Albany eliminated
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 13, UConn 3, UConn eliminated
East Carolina 4, UCF 0, UCF eliminated
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Florida St. 5, Duke 1, Duke eliminated
Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 2
Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 3, 11 innings, FGCU to NCAA
Davidson 8, VCU 4
St. John’s 10, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated
UNC Asheville 6, Gardner-Webb 3, GWC eliminated
Winthrop 14, High Point 13, HPU eliminated
Radford 7, UNC Asheville 2, UNCA eliminated
Minnesota 9, Iowa 3
Maryland 9, Northwestern 5
Oklahoma St. 4, West Virginia 3, 10 innings, WVU eliminated
TCU 9, Texas 2
|Colonial Athletic Association
UNC Wilmington 10, Northeastern 1, Northeastern eliminated
Delaware 10, UNC Wilmington 3, Delaware to NCAA
Rice 13, FAU 2, FAU eliminated
Southern Miss. 6, Charlotte 5
UIC 4, Wright St. 2, UIC to NCAA
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iona 7, Fairfield 6, Fairfield eliminated
Marist 5, Iona 1, Marist to NCAA
E. Michigan 9, Cent. Michigan 1
Ohio 7, Kent St. 2, KSU eliminated
E. Michigan 4, Cent. Michigan 2, CMU eliminated
Fresno St. 11, New Mexico 5, NM eliminated
Fresno St. 12, San Diego St. 1, 7 innings
CCSU 10, Sacred Heart 4
Wagner 6, Bryant 5, Bryant LOSER eliminated
Belmont 11, Morehead St. 6, Morehead St. eliminated
Tennessee Tech 16, Belmont 4, TTU to NCAA
LSU 11, South Carolina 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, USC eliminated
Arkansas 16, Florida 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, Florida eliminated
UNC Greensboro 12, Furman 8
ETSU 16, Samford 6, Samford eliminated
Cent. Arkansas 3, Houston Baptist 0, HBU eliminated
Oral Roberts 7, N. Dakota St. 0, ORU to NCAA
South Alabama 4, Arkansas St. 2, ASU eliminated
BYU 10, Gonzaga 3
|Western Athletic Conference
CSU Bakersfield 8, N. Colorado 5, UNC eliminated
Science & Arts (Okla.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 2, OWU eliminated
Keiser 8, Hope International 5, Hope eliminated
Faulkner 13, The Master’s 5
West Chester 9,. North Georgia 4
Concordia (Ill.) 9, Oswego 4, Oswego eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 11, Roanoke 1
UMass-Boston 3, Wheaton (Mass.) 2, Wheaton eliminated