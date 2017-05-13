Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RF Bryce Harper on a contract extension through 2018.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Reinaldo Lopez and Agapito Barrios.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Yhoxian Medina and RHP Tyler Thompson. Released RHP Tyler A. Greene, OF Robby Kuzdale, LHP Clint Terry and INF Zach Freeman.
Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Caleb Kellogg.