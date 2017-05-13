Sports Listen

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017
BASEBALL
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RF Bryce Harper on a contract extension through 2018.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Reinaldo Lopez and Agapito Barrios.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Yhoxian Medina and RHP Tyler Thompson. Released RHP Tyler A. Greene, OF Robby Kuzdale, LHP Clint Terry and INF Zach Freeman.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Caleb Kellogg.

