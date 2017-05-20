Sports Listen

Sports News

Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Ashur Tolliver from Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Doug Fister and optioned him to Inland Empire (Cal). Transferred RHP Andrew Bailey to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP John Axford from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Ryan Dull on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Daniel Mengden from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired RHP Enrique Burgos from Arizona for cash considerations. Acquired 1B Matt Adams from St. Louis for INF Juan Yepez and cash. Transferred RHP Chaz Roe to the 60-day DL. Placed LHP Eric O’Flaherty on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Luke Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Asher Wojciechowski from Louisville (IL). Placed C Stuart Turner on the 10-day DL. Transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Josh Lindblom on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Jhan Marinez.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day DL. Assigned INF Juan Yepez to Peoria (MWL).

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Alex Luna.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Lazaro Blanco.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Duke Von Schamaan.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Nate Ferrell.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Acquired RHP Jared Messer from New Jersey (Can-Am) for a player to be named. Released OF Sebastian Zawada.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF Arby Fields.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for directing an inappropriate remark toward another on-ice participant in a May 18 game against Nashville.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Announced softball coach Ron Shoemaker will not return in 2017-18.

