Sebastien Bourdais crashes at Indy, taken off on backboard

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 5:58 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais was taken to a hospital Saturday after slamming head-on into the SAFER barrier during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting the Frenchman out of the car before placing him on a backboard. He was awake, alert and was taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for further observation.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver had just completed two laps over 231 mph — the fastest laps of the day — when his car wiggled coming through the second turn. The car slid up the track, into the wall and flipped over before coming to a stop down the backstretch.

Bourdais won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

