Senators-Penguins Sum

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
Ottawa 1 0 0 1—2
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Pageau 8 (Ryan), 14:32.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Hainsey, Kunitz), 14:25.

Overtime_3, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (Stone, Pageau), 4:59.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-12-14-3_35. Pittsburgh 8-11-7-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-4 (28 shots-27 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 8-5 (35-33).

A_18,614 (18,387). T_2:56.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

