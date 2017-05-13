Senators-Penguins Sum

|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Ottawa, Pageau 8 (Ryan), 14:32.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Hainsey, Kunitz), 14:25.
Overtime_3, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (Stone, Pageau), 4:59.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-12-14-3_35. Pittsburgh 8-11-7-2_28.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-4 (28 shots-27 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 8-5 (35-33).
A_18,614 (18,387). T_2:56.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.
