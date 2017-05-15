Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Penguins Sums

Senators-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Share
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Wideman, OTT, (cross checking), 14:37; Cullen, PIT, (slashing), 14:37; Sheary, PIT, (tripping), 17:28.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Karlsson, OTT, (tripping), 2:34; Guentzel, PIT, (roughing), 15:29; Phaneuf, OTT, (roughing), 15:29; Crosby, PIT, (slashing), 15:29; Hoffman, OTT, (cross checking), 15:29.

Third Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 6 (Malkin, Maatta), 13:05. Penalties_Turris, OTT, served by Wingels, (slashing), 19:46; Turris, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46; Malkin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46; Kunitz, PIT, served by Wilson, (roughing), 19:46.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-6-7_23. Pittsburgh 8-12-9_29.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 9-5 (23-23).

A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Penguins Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.