Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Penguins Sums

Senators-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:54 pm < a min read
Share
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 4 1 2—7

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Maatta 2 (Rust), 8:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 7 (Daley, Malkin), 12:03 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 6 (Bonino, Rowney), 16:04. 4, Pittsburgh, Wilson 2 (Bonino, Rowney), 18:17. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 9:10; Stone, OTT, (slashing), 10:08.

Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Cullen 2 (Rowney, Streit), 1:54. Penalties_Bonino, PIT, (high sticking), 8:00; Wingels, OTT, (roughing), 19:00.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 7 (Crosby, Malkin), 0:50 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Daley 1 (Malkin, Kessel), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Rust, PIT, (slashing), 5:25; Macarthur, OTT, (roughing), 7:21; Phaneuf, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Kunitz, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:03; Cole, PIT, (holding), 9:48.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 12-7-6_25. Pittsburgh 15-13-8_36.

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 3 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 10-6 (14 shots-10 saves), Condon 0-1 (22-19). Pittsburgh, Murray 2-0 (25-25).

A_18,635 (18,387). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Penguins Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.