Sharks F Joel Ward has surgery on injured shoulder

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:37 pm < a min read
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward had surgery on his injured right shoulder and is expected to be completely healed for the start of next season.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said Friday that Ward had dealt with a minor shoulder injury during the season and recently opted for surgery instead of rehab.

Wilson made his announcement a day after Ward appeared at an Oakland Athletics baseball game with a sling on his injured arm.

Ward had a significant drop in production in his second season with the Sharks. He finished with 10 goals and 19 assists a year after recording 21 goals with 22 assists.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

