Si Woo Kim becomes youngest winner of Players Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON May 14, 2017 7:06 pm < a min read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years.

Kim was nearly flawless Sunday on the TPC Sawgrass, closing with a 3-under 69 with no bogeys on his card for a three-shot victory in golf’s biggest tournament this side of the major championships.

He also managed to take all the drama out of the final round, rare for this tournament and this golf course.

Ian Poulter made a remarkable bogey from the bushes and trees on the 18th for a 71 and tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen, who fell back with two bogeys on the back nine.

Kim gets $1.89 million for his second PGA Tour victory, and a three-year exemption to the Masters.

