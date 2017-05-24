Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siegemund injured at Nuremberg…

Siegemund injured at Nuremberg Cup, Bertens advances

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:56 pm < a min read
Share

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Home favorite Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw during her second-round match at the Nuremberg Cup on Wednesday, while top-seeded Kiki Bertens and Yulia Putintseva both advanced.

The fourth-seeded Siegemund suffered a right knee injury with the score 5-5 in the second set against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Siegemund, who was assisted with a stretcher off the court, had won the opening set 6-4.

Germany’s Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner said Siegemund had likely suffered ligament damage and that “she won’t be able to play in Paris” for the French Open.

Defending champion Bertens advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Annika Beck 7-5, 6-2, and Putintseva, the No. 2, followed suit with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Bertens next plays fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the United States, while Putintseva will face Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Also Wednesday, Japan’s Misaki Doi defeated Oceane Dodin of France 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to line up a quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Yaroslava Shvedova, who defeated Tatjana Maria of Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siegemund injured at Nuremberg…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.