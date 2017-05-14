Sky-Lynx, Box

Boyette 2-7 3-4 7, Breland 5-14 1-2 11, Dolson 4-6 0-0 9, Hampton 0-3 0-0 0, Pondexter 3-11 3-4 9, Copper 3-6 2-2 8, Epps 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 1-1 3, Young 6-14 2-6 14. Totals 24-68 12-19 61.
Augustus 3-10 1-1 7, Brunson 1-4 3-4 5, Fowles 9-15 8-10 26, Moore 5-19 0-0 11, Whalen 3-9 1-2 8, Fagbenle 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 2, Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Pierson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 27-73 13-17 70.
|Chicago
|22
|13
|15
|11—61
|Minnesota
|28
|16
|13
|13—70
3-Point Goals_Chicago 1-7 (Dolson 1-2, Young 0-1, Boyette 0-1, Pondexter 0-1, Hampton 0-2), Minnesota 3-20 (Whalen 1-1, Howard 1-1, Moore 1-11, Brunson 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Augustus 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Pierson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 44 (Boyette 12), Minnesota 39 (Fowles 10). Assists_Chicago 13 (Pondexter 5), Minnesota 21 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Minnesota 18. Technicals_Fowles. A_9,234 (18,568).
