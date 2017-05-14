Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sky-Lynx, Box

Sky-Lynx, Box

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 9:23 pm < a min read
Share
CHICAGO (61)

Boyette 2-7 3-4 7, Breland 5-14 1-2 11, Dolson 4-6 0-0 9, Hampton 0-3 0-0 0, Pondexter 3-11 3-4 9, Copper 3-6 2-2 8, Epps 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 1-1 3, Young 6-14 2-6 14. Totals 24-68 12-19 61.

MINNESOTA (70)

Augustus 3-10 1-1 7, Brunson 1-4 3-4 5, Fowles 9-15 8-10 26, Moore 5-19 0-0 11, Whalen 3-9 1-2 8, Fagbenle 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 2, Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Pierson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 27-73 13-17 70.

Chicago 22 13 15 11—61
Minnesota 28 16 13 13—70

3-Point Goals_Chicago 1-7 (Dolson 1-2, Young 0-1, Boyette 0-1, Pondexter 0-1, Hampton 0-2), Minnesota 3-20 (Whalen 1-1, Howard 1-1, Moore 1-11, Brunson 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Augustus 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Pierson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 44 (Boyette 12), Minnesota 39 (Fowles 10). Assists_Chicago 13 (Pondexter 5), Minnesota 21 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Minnesota 18. Technicals_Fowles. A_9,234 (18,568).

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sky-Lynx, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.