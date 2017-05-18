Sports Listen

Sogard has 4 hits, 3 RBIs to lead Brewers over Padres 4-2

By JAY PARIS May 18, 2017 7:10 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Sogard had his second four-hit game in three days and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Diego Padres 4-2 Thursday.

Sogard is hitting .476 (10 for 21) with two homers since he was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. He went 9 for 15 in the four-game series, including an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh on the 12th pitch of an at-bat against Kevin Quackenbush (0-1).

Sogard, who walked in his final plate appearance, missed last season while recovering from knee surgery.

