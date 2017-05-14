Spurs beat Man United to finish as Premier League runners-up

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham fans flooded onto the pitch after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the final game at White Hart Lane secured second place in the Premier League and the team’s highest finish in 54 years.

The last-ever goal at the 118-year stadium came from Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney but Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane had already scored to ensure it was a joyful send-off by Tottenham.

While it was a party atmosphere for the hosts, who are seven points behind champion Chelsea, it was another miserable day for Jose Mourinho in his erratic first season in charge of United.

Mourinho has already lifted the League Cup. But defeat at Tottenham ensured United will finish outside the top four just as it did under Louis van Gaal last season, with Champions League qualification now depending on beating Ajax in the Europa League final.

With two games remaining, sixth-place United is 15 points behind Tottenham despite vastly outspending the north London club. Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after delivering United’s last league title, United has spent around 500 million pounds ($645 million). In that time, Tottenham has spent about as much as it has recouped on transfers.

And it is the goals from academy graduate Kane over the last three seasons that have propelled the side up the standings. For the first time ever, Tottenham will play a second consecutive season in the Champions League, providing valuable income from UEFA as it completes the building work on a new 61,000-seat stadium.

After a season across north London at Wembley, Tottenham is due back here for the start of the 2018-19 season. All season, the new ground has been springing up, eating into a corner of the crumbling White Hart Lane.

It was just to the left of the construction work, partly shielded by a large screen saying “The Lane. The Finale,” that boyhood fan Kane became the last Spurs player to score inside White Hart Lane, building on Wanyama’s sixth-minute header. Three minutes into the second half, Kane’s outstretched right boot flicked Christian Eriksen’s cross into the net for his 28th goal of the season.

Rooney’s 71st-minute strike briefly punctured the festivities amid a downpour, but the sun returned and Tottenham closed out the final minutes in the stadium with songs old and new bellowing out.