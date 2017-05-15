Sports Listen

Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs Warriors

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:57 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Popovich said Monday that, “Obviously, he won’t play tomorrow.”

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s foot slid under Leonard’s following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

Leonard didn’t return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

