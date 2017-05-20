Sports Listen

Indy 500 qualifications begin after 4-hour rain delay

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 4:08 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 have started after a four-hour rain delay.

Race organizers also changed the qualifying procedure. Rather than allowing each car to have multiple attempts to make the traditional 33-car starting grid, each drivers was allowed one qualifying attempt.

The nine fastest cars advance to Sunday’s pole shootout.

Just minutes before Saturday morning’s scheduled start, the public address announcer told fans to implement their personal safety plans as severe weather moved into the area. The cars were then towed back to their garages. Heavy rain saturated the area about 15 minutes later.

After the rain stopped, it took track workers more than 2½ hours to dry the 2.5-mile oval.

The race is scheduled for May 28.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

