Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Oregon St. 4, Abilene Christian 2
Utah 11, Arizona St. 10
California 7, Arizona 4
|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMBC 2, Maine 1, 10 innings, UMBC to NCAA
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 6, East Carolina 0, Houston to NCAA
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Florida St. 7, North Carolina 3, FSU to NCAA
Xavier 7, St. John’s 6, Xavier to NCAA
Presbyterian 9, Winthrop 4, Winthrop eliminated
Radford 9, Presbyterian 2, Radford to NCAA
Northwestern 6, Maryland 5, Maryland eliminated
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Iowa 13, Northwestern 4, Iowa to NCAA
Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 5, Oklahoma St. to NCAA
Rice 5, Southern Miss. 4, Rice to NCAA
Ohio 7, E. Michigan 4, Ohio to NCAA
|Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 2, Missouri St. eliminated
Dallas Baptist 10, Illinois St. 6, Dallas Baptist to NCAA
San Diego St. 5, Fresno St. 3, San Diego St. to NCAA
CCSU 6, Sacred Heart 3, CCSU to NCAA
LSU 4, Arkansas 2, LSU to NCAA
Furman 6, UNC Greensboro 4
UNC Greensboro 13, Furman 1, 7 innings, UNC Greensboro to NCAA
South Alabama 7, Georgia Southern 6, 10 innings, South Alabama to NCAA
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, UC San Diego 5, 12 innings
Roanoke 10, Concordia (Ill.) 3, Concordia eliminated
North Central 5, UMass-Boston 4, UMass-Boston eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 8, Roanoke 1, Roanoke eliminated