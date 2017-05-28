Sports Listen

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:42 pm < a min read
FAR WEST

Oregon St. 4, Abilene Christian 2

Utah 11, Arizona St. 10

California 7, Arizona 4

TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 2, Maine 1, 10 innings, UMBC to NCAA

American Athletic Conference

Houston 6, East Carolina 0, Houston to NCAA

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida St. 7, North Carolina 3, FSU to NCAA

Big East Conference

Xavier 7, St. John’s 6, Xavier to NCAA

Big South Conference

Presbyterian 9, Winthrop 4, Winthrop eliminated

Radford 9, Presbyterian 2, Radford to NCAA

Big Ten Conference

Northwestern 6, Maryland 5, Maryland eliminated

Iowa 13, Northwestern 4, Iowa to NCAA

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 5, Oklahoma St. to NCAA

Conference USA

Rice 5, Southern Miss. 4, Rice to NCAA

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, E. Michigan 4, Ohio to NCAA

Missouri Valley Conference

Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 2, Missouri St. eliminated

Dallas Baptist 10, Illinois St. 6, Dallas Baptist to NCAA

Mountain West Conference

San Diego St. 5, Fresno St. 3, San Diego St. to NCAA

Northeast Conference

CCSU 6, Sacred Heart 3, CCSU to NCAA

Southeastern Conference

LSU 4, Arkansas 2, LSU to NCAA

Southern Conference

Furman 6, UNC Greensboro 4

UNC Greensboro 13, Furman 1, 7 innings, UNC Greensboro to NCAA

Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama 7, Georgia Southern 6, 10 innings, South Alabama to NCAA

NCAA Division II

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, UC San Diego 5, 12 innings

NCAA Division III

Roanoke 10, Concordia (Ill.) 3, Concordia eliminated

North Central 5, UMass-Boston 4, UMass-Boston eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 8, Roanoke 1, Roanoke eliminated

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's College Baseball Scores
Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

