Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Ryan Flaherty on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Selected the contract of INF Paul Janish from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Noe Ramirez to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Traded LHP Alex Katz to Baltimore for two international bonus pool slots.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Toledo (IL). Recalled C John Hicks from Toledo. Agreed to terms with OF Matt den Dekker on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Brian McCann on the 7-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Selected the contract of C Juan Centeno from Fresno (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha (PCL). Placed OF Alex Gordon on the paternity list. Recalled INF Raul Mondesi from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Bryan Mitchell from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent 1B Tyler Austin to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Dillon Overton and INF Mike Freeman to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Heston and INF Daniel Vogelbach from Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day DL. Designated C Mike Ohlman for assignment. Recalled RHP Cesar Valdez form Buffalo. Reinstated C Russell Martin from the 10-day DL and OF Kevin Pillar from the restricted list.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Reinstated C Chris Iannetta from the 7-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated C Anthony Recker for assignment. Optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Pierce Johnson and 3B Tommy La Stella to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Julio Urias to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Vance Worley from Batavia (NYP).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Cravy from Colorado Springs. Sent RHP Junior Guerra to Colorado Springs for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent C Travis d’Arnaud to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES— Placed RHP Jered Weaver on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jose Valdez from El Paso (PCL). Claimed INF Chase d’Arnaud off waivers from Boston. Transferred RHP Carter Capps to the 60-day DL. Designated INF Luis Sardinas for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — RHP Eric Gagne announced his retirement.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Kris Regas.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA — Suspended Phoenix G Diana Taurasi one game for hitting San Antonio F Dearica Hamby in the back of the head with a forearm.