Suspension issue shortens Alonso’s 1st work day at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A rear suspension problem limited two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso to just 20 laps in Monday’s opening Indianapolis 500 practice.

The Spanish driver posted a fast lap of 223.205 mph and was 19th on the speed chart. He was well off the pace of 226.338 set by his teammate Marco Andretti.

Andretti Autosport took two of the top five spots, and Honda drivers claimed four of the top five spots.

Less than two weeks ago, Alonso made his oval debut at the historic 2.5-mile Brickyard in a solo test.

On Monday, things changed. The overcast skies and cool temperatures were replaced by sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, and this time Alonso had to contend with 32 other drivers on the track.

