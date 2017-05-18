Sports Listen

Swedish league game canceled because of match-fixing attempt

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish soccer federation says a match between Goteborg and AIK has been suspended after an alleged match-fixing attempt.

Federation general secretary Hakan Sjostrand says it “is a very serious attack against Swedish football and we will never, never accept it.”

The match had been scheduled for Thursday in Goteborg.

The federation says an AIK player was offered “a substantial amount … if he actively contributes to the club losing the evening’s planned match.”

The Aftonbladet daily has reported that Goteborg says its goalkeeper was approached.

AIK, a team based in Stockholm, is in the sixth place in the league with 14 points while Goteborg is in 11th with 10 points.

