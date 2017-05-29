Sweet relief! Gsellman leads Mets to 4-2 win over Brewers

Sports Listen

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after the Mets ticketed him for the bullpen, rookie Robert Gsellman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and had two RBIs to lead New York past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday.

Rene Rivera and Michael Conforto each hit an RBI double during a three-run fifth against starter Matt Garza (2-2). Sandwiched in between, Gsellman drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

He also drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Rob Scahill in the sixth, the eighth for New York this season after totaling three last year.

Before the game, general manager Sandy Alderson said Gsellman (3-3) probably is headed back into a struggling bullpen when injured starters Steven Matz and Seth Lugo come off the disabled list, likely after one more minor league rehab outing apiece.

Addison Reed got three outs for his seventh save.

