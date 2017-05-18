Sports Listen

Talansky climbs to Stage 5 win in Tour of California

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:03 pm < a min read
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Talansky sprinted clear of overall leader Rafal Majka at the top of the grueling climb of Mount Baldy, winning the fifth stage of the Tour of California in style on Thursday.

The American rider for Team Cannondale kept driving the lead group up the 10 percent grade, the hot pace dropping several other contenders on the way to the line. Talansky and Majka kept attacking but it was Talansky whose move ahead of the final left-hand corner stuck.

Talansky threw his arms up in celebration as he crossed the finish line.

Majka finished second and put two more seconds and a time bonus into George Bennett, who followed him across in third. Majka will take a six-second lead into Friday’s 15-mile individual time trial at Big Bear Lake.

