Taurasi ties WNBA 3-pointer mark in Mercury’s 107-65 win

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:54 am < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Leilani Mitchell scored 19 points, Diana Taurasi added 18 and tied the WNBA record for career 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 107-65 on Saturday night.

Taurasi’s three-point play halfway through the first period gave Phoenix the lead for good, and the Mercury broke open the game with 30- and 31-point quarters in the second half.

Taurasi, who sat out Tuesday’s game because of a flagrant-2 foul in the previous game, made two 3-pointers, tying Katie Smith’s WNBA mark with 906. The game matched the league’s two worst 3-point shooting teams but Phoenix made 12 of 25.

Glory Johnson scored 12 points for Dallas (2-2), with Karima Christmas-Kelly adding 11 before leaving with an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

There were 49 fouls in the game, with the teams combining for 56 free throws.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-2

