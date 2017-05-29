Tebow’s week included struggles at plate, big catch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow struggled to find his stroke, but made a game-saving catch for the Columbia Fireflies this week.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback played in five of six games this week for the New York Mets’ Class A South Atlantic League franchise. His best game came Wednesday as he went 2 for 2 in a 10-5 loss to the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs.
The next day, Tebow’s tumbling catch in the ninth inning preserved a 3-2 victory over the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.
A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:
___
HIGHLIGHTS: Both of Tebow’s hits Wednesday came with two strikes.
AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 2 of 14 last week, dropping his average from .230 to .221. He had zero RBIs and eight strikeouts in five games.
ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 30 of 136 on the season with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.
IN THE FIELD: Tebow made a nice, albeit awkward , grab on Thursday night at Lexington to save a 3-2 victory over the Legends.
GOT ‘EM, NEED ‘EM: Tebow is no stranger to having his own trading card, although this week he saw his first minor league baseball card as part of the Topps Pro Debut set.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
HEY, I KNOW YOU: While in Lexington, Tebow got a visit from fellow Southeastern Conference quarterback Tim Couch of Kentucky. Couch was the No. 1 pick overall of the Cleveland Browns in 1999 who was invited out to throw the first pitch of Thursday night’s game.
WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies return home Monday for three games with the Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets. They then head out for a four-game series at the Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns.
___
