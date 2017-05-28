Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt…

Texas’ Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:30 pm < a min read
Share

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.

Scheffler shot his third straight 4-under 68. Vanderbilt’s Matthias Schwab (70) and Illinois’ Dylan Meyer (69) were tied for second.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

Vanderbilt shot an 8-under 280 to reach 18-under 846. Oklahoma, Southern California and UNLV were a stroke back, Illinois was 14 under, Oklahoma State 12 under and Baylor and Virginia 9 under. The top four scores each round count in the team total for the five-man squads.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.