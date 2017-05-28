Texas’ Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.

Scheffler shot his third straight 4-under 68. Vanderbilt’s Matthias Schwab (70) and Illinois’ Dylan Meyer (69) were tied for second.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

Vanderbilt shot an 8-under 280 to reach 18-under 846. Oklahoma, Southern California and UNLV were a stroke back, Illinois was 14 under, Oklahoma State 12 under and Baylor and Virginia 9 under. The top four scores each round count in the team total for the five-man squads.