Texas Senate rejecting House’s watered down ‘bathroom bill’

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:59 pm < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate is planning to reject a House attempt to revive the transgender “bathroom bill” and seek a conference committee to reconcile differences in proposals that each chamber passed on the issue.

The Senate originally approved a sweeping measure requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender. On Sunday, the House passed a transgender bathroom rule pertaining only to schools.

Under it, transgender students wouldn’t be allowed to choose the school bathroom they use, but could use separate, single-occupancy restrooms.

That language was attached to a separate, school emergency planning bill and its sponsor, Republican Sen. Larry Taylor, told reporters Tuesday night he’d reject the House modification as not going far enough.

Both chambers will have to reach agreement before the legislative session ends Monday.

