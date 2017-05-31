Sports Listen

Thames’ 1st HR in 3 weeks helps Brewers top Mets, deGrom 7-1

By RONALD BLUM May 31, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Thames hit his first home run in three weeks, Keon Broxton also went deep against an ineffective Jacob deGrom, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 7-1 Wednesday night for just their third win in 10 games.

Released by the Mets following a 50-game minor league drug suspension in 2009, Junior Guerra (1-0) defeated New York for the first time. He allowed four hits in six scoreless innings, struck out four and walked three, baffling batters with his splitter.

A 32-year-old right-hander who went 9-3 last year in his first season with the Brewers, Guerra hurt his right calf while running to first on a bunt during his opening day start and did not return until Friday. He had stints in Mexico, Italy and Venezuela, and with Wichita of the independent American Association before making his big league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015.

