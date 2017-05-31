The Latest: Jackson to play pre-Game 3 concert in Nashville

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):
Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday.
The Predators say Jackson will take the stage on Lower Broadway about 2 1/2 hours before scheduled puck drop of Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he’s proud to be included in the Predators’ Cup Final run.
The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.
Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville’s morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.
The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.
