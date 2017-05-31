Sports Listen

The Latest: Jackson to play pre-Game 3 concert in Nashville

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:50 pm 1 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators say Jackson will take the stage on Lower Broadway about 2 1/2 hours before scheduled puck drop of Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he’s proud to be included in the Predators’ Cup Final run.

___

6:10 p.m.

The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.

Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville’s morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

