The Latest: London police boost security at sports events

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Latest on the concert bombing in England (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

London police say extra security is being added for major sporting events this weekend including the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Chief Superintendent Jon Williams said Friday that extra protection measures and extra officers are being deployed throughout the capital because of the higher terrorist-threat level.

He said fans coming to football and rugby matches this weekend should come earlier than usual because of added security screening.

Williams said “covert and discrete tactics” will also be employed to protect the transport network.

He says police want the approach to be “unpredictable” and to make London “as hostile an environment as possible to terrorists.”

8:00 a.m.

British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have made a new arrest while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people.

Seven other men are in custody in connection with Monday’s blast, with police and security agencies working to prevent further attacks. Their ages ranged from 18 to 38. All are being held on suspicion of offenses violating the terrorism act.

A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released without charge, police said.

Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical” meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.

