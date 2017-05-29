Sports Listen

The Latest: Muguruza through to 2nd round at French Open

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017
PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:45 a.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain is through to the second round at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Italian Francesca Schiavone.

Schiavone, the 2010 champion, showed her usual fighting spirit and saved three match points before going down when she sent a forehand volley wide.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza won 15 points in a row from being up 3-2 in the first set and broke her Italian opponent five times.

___

11:50 a.m.

The first-round match between defending champion Garbine Muguruza and 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone has been interrupted for about 10 minutes after a spectator was attended by first aiders in the stands.

The match on the Philippe Chatrier court has started at a high pace, with both players trading some superb shots. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

___

11:00 a.m.

Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic will start the defense of their titles at the French Open on Monday.

Muguruza, who claimed the women’s title last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final, plays first on Court Philippe Chatrier. The fourth-seeded Spanish player takes on 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in an intriguing matchup.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, is also set to play on the showcase court. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Sports News
The Associated Press

