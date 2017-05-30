Sports Listen

The Latest: Murray headlining field at French Open Day 3

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017
PARIS (AP) — After becoming No. 1 last year, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he’ll try to right himself starting in the French Open’s first round against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Joining Murray, the runner-up a year ago in Paris, in finally getting going on Day 3 will be 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who meets Jozek Kovalik.

The showdown of the day should be 15th-seeded Gael Monfils of France against Dustin Brown of Germany. Both hit highlight-worthy shots on a regular basis.

In the women’s draw, No. 3 Simona Halep is up against Jana Cepelova, and No. 5 Elina Svitolina plays Yaroslava Shvedova.

First up on Court Philippe Chatrier is seventh-seeded Johanna Konta against Su-Wei Hsieh.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

The Associated Press

