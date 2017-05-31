The Latest: Serena Williams at French Open to watch Venus

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

12:20 p.m.

Serena Williams is at the French Open, after all — but as a spectator, not a competitor.

Advertisement

The owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is not playing for the rest of this season because she is pregnant.

Williams found a seat in the shade at Court Philippe Chatrier during her older sister Venus’ second-round match against Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

Serena Williams’ baby is due in the fall. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018.

___

11 a.m.

Under bright sunshine, 10th-seeded Venus Williams will open play on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kurumi Nara of Japan in the second round of the French Open.

The first Wednesday at Roland Garros is traditionally known as kids’ day. Parisian boys and girls will get the chance to see some of the game biggest stars this year, with Rafael Nadal later scheduled to resume his quest for a 10th title in Paris against Robin Haase.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also on the bill, facing Joao Sousa on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The locals will also keep a close eye on 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic, a Frenchwoman who dealt with back pain and deficits before winning in the first round. She next takes on 2012 runner-up Sara Errani.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis