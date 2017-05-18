Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 2
Bryant 15, Rhode Island 6
Canisius 5, Niagara 2
Delaware 17, Coll. of Charleston 4
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Fordham 2, St. Bonaventure 1
LIU Brooklyn 9, Sacred Heart 7
Manhattan 19-12, St. Peter’s 1-2
Marist 9, Siena 2
Monmouth (N.J.) 11, Iona 5
Northeastern 4, James Madison 3
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Quinnipiac 4, Fairfield 3
Saint Joseph’s 11, George Washington 3
St. John’s 15, Villanova 1
UMass 7-5, Davidson 6-7
UNC Wilmington 8, Towson 0
Wagner 18, Mount St. Mary’s 16
Penn St. 8, Nebraska 7
Charlotte 5, Marshall 3
Missouri 5, Tennessee 0
The Citadel 1, Wofford 0
Virginia Tech at Miami, ppd.
Furman 6, Belmont 5
Air Force 7, Charleston Southern 6
Georgia Tech 14, Virginia 7
High Point 2, Maryland 1
Florida St. 12, Louisville 9
W. Carolina 8, Mercer 2
Duke 8, North Carolina 4
NC State 3, Clemson 2
VCU 14, Richmond 7
Samford 4, UNC Greensboro 0
Wake Forest 7, Pittsburgh 4
Ball St. 5, Cent. Michigan 4
Creighton 3, Butler 1
Michigan St. 6, Michigan 1
Oral Roberts 16, W. Illinois 5
S. Illinois 8, Bradley 3
Valparaiso 5, Milwaukee 4
W. Michigan 6, Buffalo 5
Xavier 17, Georgetown 2
Dayton 16, La Salle 1
E. Illinois 7, Austin Peay 4
N. Kentucky 12, Oakland 11
Ohio 7, Kent St. 6
S. Dakota St. 5, Omaha 3
Rider 6, Youngstown St. 2
SOUTHWEST
Southern Miss. 9, UTSA 3
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 5
Norfolk St. 5, N.C. A&T 4
|NAIA
|Bartlesville Bracket
Oklahoma Wesleyan 16, Indiana Tech 4, OKWU advances
Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 5, Bellevue 4, S&A advances
William Carey 10, Southeastern (Fla.) 9, WCU advances
Keiser 9, Indiana Southeast 6, Keiser advances
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region
Shepherd 10, Seton Hill 3
West Chester 5, Winston-Salem St. 4
Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0
Lindenwood 14, S. Arkansas 7
Emporia St. 10, Ark.-Monticello 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 8, S. Connecticut 3
New Haven 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 2
Drury 3, Bellarmine 2
Northwood (Mich.) 10, Kentucky Wesleyan 2
St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 5, S. Indiana 4
Nova Southeastern 20, West Alabama 5
Tampa 12, Miles 1
Angelo St. 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 6
Colorado-Mesa 11, St. Edward’s 2
S.C.-Aiken 6, Georgia College 5
North Georgia 4, Lincoln Memorial 1
Azusa Pacific 3, Cal Baptist 1
Cal Poly Pomona 8, CSU-Chico 7
|NCAA Division III
|Central Regional
Birmingham-Southern 14, Greenville 6
North Central 3, Washington (Mo.) 1
Alvernia 8, RIT 4
Johns Hopkins 15, Lesley 2
Wheaton 8, Elizabethtown 6
Washington & Jefferson 12, Misericordia 7
Earlham 6, Wooster 2
Keystone 5, La Roche 2
Wis.-LaCrosse 11, St. Scholastica 2
Wis.-Whitewater 4, St. Norbert 2
Adrian 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2
Babson 14, Salve Regina 3
UMass-Boston 9, Penn St.-Berks 8, 10 innings
Suffolk 4, St. John Fisher 0
Oswego 11, Ithaca 10
S. Maine 5, Castleton 3
Roanoke 15, Salisbury 5
LaGrange 7, Otterbein 1
Rhodes 7, Texas-Tyler 2
Cal Lutheran 6, Concordia (Texas) 3
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Southern U. 6, Alabama A&M 2, AAMU eliminated
Prairie View A&M 8, Grambling St. 6, Grambling eliminated
Texas Southern 8, Jackson St. 6, 10 innings