Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 9:50 pm 2 min read
EAST

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 2

Bryant 15, Rhode Island 6

Canisius 5, Niagara 2

Delaware 17, Coll. of Charleston 4

Fordham 2, St. Bonaventure 1

LIU Brooklyn 9, Sacred Heart 7

Manhattan 19-12, St. Peter’s 1-2

Marist 9, Siena 2

Monmouth (N.J.) 11, Iona 5

Northeastern 4, James Madison 3

Quinnipiac 4, Fairfield 3

Saint Joseph’s 11, George Washington 3

St. John’s 15, Villanova 1

UMass 7-5, Davidson 6-7

UNC Wilmington 8, Towson 0

Wagner 18, Mount St. Mary’s 16

Penn St. 8, Nebraska 7

SOUTH

Charlotte 5, Marshall 3

Missouri 5, Tennessee 0

The Citadel 1, Wofford 0

Virginia Tech at Miami, ppd.

Furman 6, Belmont 5

Air Force 7, Charleston Southern 6

Georgia Tech 14, Virginia 7

High Point 2, Maryland 1

Florida St. 12, Louisville 9

W. Carolina 8, Mercer 2

Duke 8, North Carolina 4

NC State 3, Clemson 2

VCU 14, Richmond 7

Samford 4, UNC Greensboro 0

Wake Forest 7, Pittsburgh 4

MIDWEST

Ball St. 5, Cent. Michigan 4

Creighton 3, Butler 1

Michigan St. 6, Michigan 1

Oral Roberts 16, W. Illinois 5

S. Illinois 8, Bradley 3

Valparaiso 5, Milwaukee 4

W. Michigan 6, Buffalo 5

Xavier 17, Georgetown 2

Dayton 16, La Salle 1

E. Illinois 7, Austin Peay 4

N. Kentucky 12, Oakland 11

Ohio 7, Kent St. 6

S. Dakota St. 5, Omaha 3

Rider 6, Youngstown St. 2

SOUTHWEST

Southern Miss. 9, UTSA 3

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 5

Norfolk St. 5, N.C. A&T 4

NAIA
Bartlesville Bracket

Oklahoma Wesleyan 16, Indiana Tech 4, OKWU advances

Bellevue Bracket

Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 5, Bellevue 4, S&A advances

Hattiesburg Bracket

William Carey 10, Southeastern (Fla.) 9, WCU advances

Kingsport Bracket

Keiser 9, Indiana Southeast 6, Keiser advances

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region

Shepherd 10, Seton Hill 3

West Chester 5, Winston-Salem St. 4

Central Region

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0

Lindenwood 14, S. Arkansas 7

Emporia St. 10, Ark.-Monticello 8

East Region

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, S. Connecticut 3

New Haven 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 2

Midwest Region

Drury 3, Bellarmine 2

Northwood (Mich.) 10, Kentucky Wesleyan 2

St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 5, S. Indiana 4

South Region

Nova Southeastern 20, West Alabama 5

Tampa 12, Miles 1

South Central Region

Angelo St. 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 6

Colorado-Mesa 11, St. Edward’s 2

Southeast Region

S.C.-Aiken 6, Georgia College 5

North Georgia 4, Lincoln Memorial 1

West Region

Azusa Pacific 3, Cal Baptist 1

Cal Poly Pomona 8, CSU-Chico 7

NCAA Division III
Central Regional

Birmingham-Southern 14, Greenville 6

North Central 3, Washington (Mo.) 1

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Alvernia 8, RIT 4

Johns Hopkins 15, Lesley 2

Wheaton 8, Elizabethtown 6

Mideast Regional

Washington & Jefferson 12, Misericordia 7

Earlham 6, Wooster 2

Keystone 5, La Roche 2

Midwest Regional

Wis.-LaCrosse 11, St. Scholastica 2

Wis.-Whitewater 4, St. Norbert 2

Adrian 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2

New England Regional

Babson 14, Salve Regina 3

UMass-Boston 9, Penn St.-Berks 8, 10 innings

Suffolk 4, St. John Fisher 0

New York Regional

Oswego 11, Ithaca 10

S. Maine 5, Castleton 3

South Regional

Roanoke 15, Salisbury 5

LaGrange 7, Otterbein 1

West Regional

Rhodes 7, Texas-Tyler 2

Cal Lutheran 6, Concordia (Texas) 3

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southern U. 6, Alabama A&M 2, AAMU eliminated

Prairie View A&M 8, Grambling St. 6, Grambling eliminated

Texas Southern 8, Jackson St. 6, 10 innings

Sports News
