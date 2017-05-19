Sports Listen

Sports News

Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:07 am 3 min read
EAST

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 2

Bryant 15, Rhode Island 6

Canisius 5, Niagara 2

Delaware 17, Coll. of Charleston 4

Fordham 2, St. Bonaventure 1

LIU Brooklyn 9, Sacred Heart 7

Manhattan 19-12, St. Peter’s 1-2

Marist 9, Siena 2

Monmouth (N.J.) 11, Iona 5

Northeastern 4, James Madison 3

Quinnipiac 4, Fairfield 3

Saint Joseph’s 11, George Washington 3

St. John’s 15, Villanova 1

UMass 7-5, Davidson 6-7

UNC Wilmington 8, Towson 0

Wagner 18, Mount St. Mary’s 16

Penn St. 8, Nebraska 7

UConn 6, East Carolina 0

SOUTH

Charlotte 5, Marshall 3

Memphis 13, Tulane 12

Missouri 5, Tennessee 0

Auburn 4, Mississippi 1

The Citadel 1, Wofford 0

Virginia Tech at Miami, ppd.

ESTU 7, VMI 5

Furman 6, Belmont 5

Campbell 9, Longwood 4

Coastal Carolina 5, Appalachian St. 0

Air Force 7, Charleston Southern 6

LSU 3, Mississippi St. 1

Georgia St. 9, Georgia Southern 7

Georgia Tech 14, Virginia 7

High Point 2, Maryland 1

Florida Atlantic 6, Old Dominion 1

Florida Gulf Coast 8, Kennesaw St. 1

Liberty 4, Presbyterian 3

Lipscomb 3, Stetson 2

Florida St. 12, Louisville 9

W. Carolina 8, Mercer 2

Middle Tennessee 6, Louisiana Tech 3

UT-Martin 9, Murray St. 3

Duke 8, North Carolina 4

NC State 3, Clemson 2

NJIT 7, SC-Upstate 5

New Orleans 8, Northwestern (La.) 1

VCU 14, Richmond 7

Samford 4, UNC Greensboro 0

Troy 5, South Alabama 4

Morehead St. 4, Tennessee Tech 1

Vanderbilt 18, Alabama 1

Wake Forest 7, Pittsburgh 4

MIDWEST

Ball St. 5, Cent. Michigan 4

Creighton 3, Butler 1

Missouri St. 8, Illinois St. 5

Michigan St. 6, Michigan 1

Oral Roberts 16, W. Illinois 5

S. Illinois 8, Bradley 3

Valparaiso 5, Milwaukee 4

W. Michigan 6, Buffalo 5

Wright St. 6, Ill.-Chicago 4

Xavier 17, Georgetown 2

Dayton 16, La Salle 1

E. Illinois 7, Austin Peay 4

N. Kentucky 12, Oakland 11

Northwestern 14, Rutgers 0

Nicholls St. 5, Cent. Arkansas 0

Ohio 7, Kent St. 6

S. Dakota St. 5, Omaha 3

Rider 6, Youngstown St. 2

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 15, Incarnate Word 1

Southern Miss. 9, UTSA 3

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 11, Abilene Christian 3

Texas St. 7, Texas-Arlington 6

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 4, San Diego 0

N. Colorado 10, Chicago St. 0

Nevada 5, New Mexico 2

Grand Canyon 6, UC Davis 5, 12 innings

Sacramento St. 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 5

Norfolk St. 5, N.C. A&T 4

Delaware St. 6, Florida A&M 5, Florida A&M eliminated

NAIA
Bartlesville Bracket

Oklahoma Wesleyan 16, Indiana Tech 4, OKWU advances

Bellevue Bracket

Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 5, Bellevue 4, S&A advances

Hattiesburg Bracket

William Carey 10, Southeastern (Fla.) 9, WCU advances

Kingsport Bracket

Keiser 9, Indiana Southeast 6, Keiser advances

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region

Shepherd 10, Seton Hill 3

West Chester 5, Winston-Salem St. 4

Millersville 12, Shippensburg 1

Central Region

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0

Lindenwood 14, S. Arkansas 7

Emporia St. 10, Ark.-Monticello 8

East Region

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, S. Connecticut 3

New Haven 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 2

LIU Post 4, Felician 2

Midwest Region

Drury 3, Bellarmine 2

Northwood (Mich.) 10, Kentucky Wesleyan 2

St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 5, S. Indiana 4

Quincy 4, Wayne (Mich.) 3

South Region

Nova Southeastern 20, West Alabama 5

Tampa 12, Miles 1

Florida Southern 6, Valdosta St. 3

South Central Region

Angelo St. 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 6

Colorado-Mesa 11, St. Edward’s 2

Lubbock Christian 2, W. Texas A&M 1

Southeast Region

S.C.-Aiken 6, Georgia College 5

North Georgia 4, Lincoln Memorial 1

UNC Pembroke 6, Catawba 2

West Region

Azusa Pacific 3, Cal Baptist 1

Cal Poly Pomona 8, CSU-Chico 7

UC San Diego 5, Dixie St. 2

NCAA Division III
Central Regional

Birmingham-Southern 14, Greenville 6

North Central 3, Washington (Mo.) 1

Wartburg 3, Webster 0

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Alvernia 8, RIT 4

Johns Hopkins 15, Lesley 2

Wheaton 8, Elizabethtown 6

Shenandoah 5, SUNY Maritime 3

Mideast Regional

Washington & Jefferson 12, Misericordia 7

Earlham 6, Wooster 2

Keystone 5, La Roche 2

DePauw 8, Cortland 5

Midwest Regional

Wis.-LaCrosse 11, St. Scholastica 2

Wis.-Whitewater 4, St. Norbert 2

Adrian 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2

Concordia (Ill.) 8, Macalester 3

New England Regional

Babson 14, Salve Regina 3

UMass-Boston 9, Penn St.-Berks 8, 10 innings

Suffolk 4, St. John Fisher 0

Arcadia 4, Worcester St. 3, 12 innings

New York Regional

Oswego 11, Ithaca 10

S. Maine 5, Castleton 3

College of N.J. 4, Tufts 3

South Regional

Roanoke 15, Salisbury 5

LaGrange 7, Otterbein 1

Rowan 10, Emory 2

West Regional

Rhodes 7, Texas-Tyler 2

Cal Lutheran 6, Concordia (Texas) 3

Centenary 12, Linfield 1

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southern U. 6, Alabama A&M 2, AAMU eliminated

Prairie View A&M 8, Grambling St. 6, Grambling eliminated

Texas Southern 8, Jackson St. 6, 10 innings

Alabama St. 6, Alcorn St. 1

Sports News
