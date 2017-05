Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 2B Michael Martinez to Tampa Bay for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL. Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Suspend OF Kevin Pillar two games for yelling an anti-gay slur at a Braves pitcher.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Barrett Astin to Louisville (IL). Recalled LHP Amir Garrett from Louisville. Sent RHP Nefi Ogando to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned INF/OF Scott Van Slyke to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated 1B Adrian Gonzalez from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Voided the option of RHP Tom Koehler to New Orleans (PCL) and placed him on the 10-day DL. Assigned 2B Steve Lombardozzi outright to New Orleans (PCL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Ryan Pineda. Sold the contract of OF Keury De La Cruz to the Seattle Mariners.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Jack Parenty.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Josh Blanco and RHPs TJ Bozeman and Tyler Bremer.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Mason Katz. Traded OF Devan Ahart to Southern Illinois (Frontier) for future considerations. Released C Conor Sullivan.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Zach Arneson.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Frank Batista and Jaspreet Shergill and INFs Charlie Calamia, Phil Craig-St. Louis and Jordan Lennerton.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Matt Chavarria. Released OF Ryan Fucci.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tre’Davious White.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Larry Ogunjobi.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Malik Hooker.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LS Greg Warren and TE Ladarius Green.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB CJ Roberts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Sullivan assistant general manager and signed him to a multi-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Jeremy Colliton coach of Rockford (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Luke Richardson assistant coach.

SOCCER United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed M Alejandro Covarrubias.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Sal Mastriani volunteer assistant wrestling coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Mike DeTerlizzi tight ends coach and video coordinator.

EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Erin Kido interim athletic director.

FLAGLER — Named Blake Selland assistant men’s basketball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced sophomore women’s basketball G Kerstie Phills will transfer from Wagner.

NORTHWESTERN — Promoted Christie Sides to associate head women’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Meagan Anderson women’s soccer coach.