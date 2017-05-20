Sports Listen

Tigers 9, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:22 pm < a min read
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 1 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 An.Rmne 2b 2 0 0 0
Kozma ss 1 0 0 0 Avila 1b 3 2 3 3
Mazara rf 4 0 1 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 1 2
Lucroy c 4 1 1 1 J.Mrtin rf 2 2 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Napoli 1b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 4 1 2 3
Rua 1b 1 0 0 0 Collins cf 4 0 0 0
Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0
Hoying cf 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
DShelds lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 34 9 10 9
Texas 000 201 000—3
Detroit 304 200 00x—9

E_Upton (2), Gallo (8). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Mazara (10), Avila (7). HR_Lucroy (3), Avila (5), Mi.Cabrera (5), J.Martinez (6), Castellanos (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Griffin L,4-1 3 1-3 9 9 9 1 3
Bibens-Dirkx 4 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Detroit
Verlander W,4-3 7 4 3 3 1 5
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bell 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Verlander (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_35,166 (41,681).

