Tigers 9, Rangers 3

|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|An.Rmne 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kozma ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avila 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Rua 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoying cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|Texas
|000
|201
|000—3
|Detroit
|304
|200
|00x—9
E_Upton (2), Gallo (8). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Mazara (10), Avila (7). HR_Lucroy (3), Avila (5), Mi.Cabrera (5), J.Martinez (6), Castellanos (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Griffin L,4-1
|3
|1-3
|9
|9
|9
|1
|3
|Bibens-Dirkx
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Detroit
|Verlander W,4-3
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Verlander (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_35,166 (41,681).
