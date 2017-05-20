Tigers 9, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Kozma ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Rua 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Gallo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Hoying cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|DeShields lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Romine 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Avila 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.382
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Martinez rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.478
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Collins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|3
|5
|Texas
|000
|201
|000—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|304
|200
|00x—9
|10
|1
E_Gallo (8), Upton (2). LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Mazara (10), Avila (7). HR_Lucroy (3), off Verlander; Avila (5), off Griffin; Cabrera (5), off Griffin; Martinez (6), off Griffin; Castellanos (4), off Griffin. RBIs_Mazara 2 (31), Lucroy (10), Avila 3 (18), Cabrera 2 (17), Martinez (12), Castellanos 3 (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Napoli, Hoying); Detroit 1 (Upton). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. LIDP_McCann.
DP_Texas 1 (Bibens-Dirkx, Napoli).
Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Griffin, L, 4-1
|3
|1-3
|9
|9
|9
|1
|3
|88
|5.02
|Bibens-Dirkx
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|60
|1.59
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 4-3
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|109
|4.39
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.92
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bibens-Dirkx 1-0. HBP_Verlander (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_35,166 (41,681).