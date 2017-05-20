Sports Listen

Tigers 9, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:22 pm < a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 1 0 0 1 3 .252
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Kozma ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Mazara rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .265
Lucroy c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Napoli 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Rua 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Gallo 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .184
Hoying cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
DeShields lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Totals 32 3 4 3 2 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 0 0 1 .248
Romine 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Avila 1b 3 2 3 3 1 0 .382
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .248
Martinez rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .478
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Castellanos 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .235
Collins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .198
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 34 9 10 9 3 5
Texas 000 201 000—3 4 1
Detroit 304 200 00x—9 10 1

E_Gallo (8), Upton (2). LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Mazara (10), Avila (7). HR_Lucroy (3), off Verlander; Avila (5), off Griffin; Cabrera (5), off Griffin; Martinez (6), off Griffin; Castellanos (4), off Griffin. RBIs_Mazara 2 (31), Lucroy (10), Avila 3 (18), Cabrera 2 (17), Martinez (12), Castellanos 3 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Napoli, Hoying); Detroit 1 (Upton). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. LIDP_McCann.

DP_Texas 1 (Bibens-Dirkx, Napoli).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Griffin, L, 4-1 3 1-3 9 9 9 1 3 88 5.02
Bibens-Dirkx 4 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 60 1.59
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 4-3 7 4 3 3 1 5 109 4.39
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.92
Bell 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bibens-Dirkx 1-0. HBP_Verlander (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_35,166 (41,681).

