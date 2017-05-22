Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Tebow ends a…

Tim Tebow ends a weeklong slump with home run, RBI double

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:25 am 2 min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow may have found his hitting groove once more with the Columbia Fireflies.

After ending an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI double on Saturday night against the West Virginia Power, Tebow followed that up with his first home run in six weeks on Sunday for the Class A New Mets affiliate.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner also became the first Firefly — it’s a 2-year-old franchise — to trade jokes on late-night TV as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday — which was an off day for the club.

Tebow played in six of Columbia’s seven games this week as the Fireflies went 3-4.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

___

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow’s weekend against West Virginia included his drought-busting RBI double to center on Saturday night. He followed that with a solo home run and a run-scoring double on Sunday against the Power. It was Tebow’s first home run since April 9, when he had two during the Fireflies’ season-opening series.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 19 last week, dropping his average from .243 to .230. He had three RBIs and six strikeouts in six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 28 of 122 on the season with 14 RBIs and 37 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made his third error of the season in left field in Tuesday’s win at Lakewood (New Jersey).

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

HEEERE’S TIMMY!: Tebow was a guest of Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” after his team finished its series at Lakewood, a franchise about 90 minutes from the New York Mets — and the closest he’s likely to get to Citi Field with the Fireflies without a promotion. Fallon and Tebow spoke about Tebow’s first pro season and his recently published book, “Know Who You Are. Live Like It Matters: A Homeschooler’s Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity.” Tebow also danced with a teenager who attended one of his foundation’s events; she asked Tebow to the prom . While he could not attend, Tebow presented her with a corsage and slow-danced on stage during his late-night TV appearance.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies close their homestand with three games in the South Atlantic League’s mini-version of a “Subway Series” with the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. Columbia then heads to Lexington (Kentucky) for three games with the Legends.

___

For more AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Tebow ends a…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.