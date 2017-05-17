Tomas, Greinke help Diamondbacks top reeling Mets again, 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Yasmany Tomas homered against the reeling New York Mets again, and Zack Greinke pitched the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.

Tomas has gone deep in five consecutive meetings with the Mets, who matched a season high with their sixth straight loss.

The Diamondbacks improved to 6-1 in their last seven games against New York. Of their 23 wins this season, 17 have come at home.

A four-run third inning gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead before Tomas homered into the pool in right field in the sixth to make it 5-2. The solo shot loomed large when Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Greinke to cut the margin to one.

Advertisement

Greinke (5-2) allowed four runs and five hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings to beat the Mets for the fifth straight time. He got help from relievers Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradly and Fernando Rodney, who combined to hold New York hitless the rest of the way.