Tony Kanaan to replace Bourdais at Le Mans 24 Hours race

LE MANS, France (AP) — Tony Kanaan will replace injured driver Sebastien Bourdais on the defending class winning team at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Bourdais teamed with Joey Hand and Dirk Müller to drive the No. 68 Ford for Chip Ganassi Racing to the GTE Pro Class victory last season. The Le Mans native broke his pelvis, a hip and two ribs in a crash at Indianapolis during qualifying.

It will be Kanaan’s debut at Le Mans, a bucket race for most drivers.