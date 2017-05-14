Sports Listen

Tour of California Results

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 7:38 pm < a min read
Stage 1, Sacramento to Sacramento
Sunday

1. Marcel Kittel, Quick Step Floors, 3 hours, 45 minutes and 35 seconds.

2. Peter Sagan, Bora Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Elia Viviani, Team Sky, same time.

4. John Degenkolb, Trek Segafredo, same time.

5. Jean Pierre Drucker, BMC Racing, same time.

6. Reinardy Janse Van Rensburg, Team Dimension Data, same time.

7. Jonas Van Genechten, Cofidis/Solutions Credits, same time.

8. Marko Kump, Uae team Emirates, same time.

9. Wouter Wippert, Cannondale Drapac, same time.

10. Travis Mccabe, United Health Care pro Cycling, same time.

___

