Trout, Cron power Angels past Mets 12-5 to avoid sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels bolted to a big lead in beating the New York Mets 12-5 Sunday.

Aiming to avoid a three-game sweep, the Angels built a 9-0 lead by the third inning. Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte also homered for Los Angeles.

Matt Reynolds, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce hit home runs as the Mets tried to rally.

Cron’s long slam highlighted a five-run first, and Trout hit his 14th homer and Marte followed with a home run in the second that chased Tommy Milone (1-2). Trout lined an RBI double off the center field wall in the third.

Jesse Chavez (4-5) pitched into the sixth and left soon after Bruce’s three-run drive made it 9-5.