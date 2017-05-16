Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (N.Y.) 14, Sacred Heart 13
Boston College 9, Maine 8
Canisius 8, St. Bonaventure 4
Rider at La Salle, ccd.
St. John’s 9, LIU Brooklyn 4
Monmouth (N.J.) 7, Seton Hall 2
UConn 4, Rhode Island 3
UMass 6, Fairfield 5
West Virginia 2, Pittsburgh 0
Yale 5-11, Penn 0-7
Austin Peay 3, Lipscomb 2, 11 innings
Coll. of Charleston 9, Charleston Southern 5
Duke 6, Liberty 5
UNC-Asheville 6, ETSU 4
Georgia Tech 12, Georgia Southern 3
Kentucky 10, N. Kentucky 1
Miami 5, Florida Gulf Coast 1
North Carolina 7, UNC-Wilmington 2
Tennessee 4, Morehead St. 3, 11 innings
Virginia 8, Richmond 3
Virginia Tech 8, Old Dominion 4
Presbyterian 6, W. Carolina 0
Bowling Green 17, Dayton 10
E. Illinois 15, Butler 5
Michigan St. 7, Cent. Michigan 0
Indiana 4, Louisville 3
Indiana St. 8, Ball St. 2
Milwaukee 3, N. Illinois 0
Notre Dame 10, W. Michigan 2
Xavier 7, Cincinnati 1
N. Colorado 13, Air Force 11
Bryan 12, St. Ambrose 2, St. Ambrose eliminated
Oklahoma City 15, Indiana Tech 14
Davenport 6, Judson 5, Judson eliminated
Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 15, Bellevue 4
Texas Wesleyan 5, LSU Alexandria 1, LSUA eliminated
Southeastern (Fla.) 5, William Carey 2
Texas Wesleyan 9, Lyon 1, Lyon eliminated
Tabor 9, Jamestown 5, Jamestown eliminated
Missouri Baptist 13, Clarke 9
Tenn. Wesleyan 5, Talladega 3, Talladega eliminated
Keiser 7, Indiana Southeast 1
Tenn. Wesleyan 8, Marian (Ind.) 7, Marian eliminated
LSU Shreveport 6, Central Methodist 4, Cent. Methodist eliminated
The Masters (Calif.) 14, Webber International 12
Middle Georgia 14, Midway 13, Midway eliminated
Hope International 17, Northwestern Ohio 7
Middle Georgia 8, MidAm Nazarene 1, MidAm Nazarene eliminated
Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, St. Thomas (Fla.) 7, St. Thomas eliminated
Faulkner 3, Huntington (Ind.) 0
College of Idaho 4, Mayville St. 2, Mayville St. eliminated
Oklahoma City 19, Campbellsville 5