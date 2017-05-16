Sports Listen

Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:53 pm 1 min read
EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 14, Sacred Heart 13

Boston College 9, Maine 8

Canisius 8, St. Bonaventure 4

Rider at La Salle, ccd.

St. John’s 9, LIU Brooklyn 4

Monmouth (N.J.) 7, Seton Hall 2

UConn 4, Rhode Island 3

UMass 6, Fairfield 5

West Virginia 2, Pittsburgh 0

Yale 5-11, Penn 0-7

SOUTH

Austin Peay 3, Lipscomb 2, 11 innings

Coll. of Charleston 9, Charleston Southern 5

Duke 6, Liberty 5

UNC-Asheville 6, ETSU 4

Georgia Tech 12, Georgia Southern 3

Kentucky 10, N. Kentucky 1

Miami 5, Florida Gulf Coast 1

North Carolina 7, UNC-Wilmington 2

Tennessee 4, Morehead St. 3, 11 innings

Virginia 8, Richmond 3

Virginia Tech 8, Old Dominion 4

Presbyterian 6, W. Carolina 0

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 17, Dayton 10

E. Illinois 15, Butler 5

Michigan St. 7, Cent. Michigan 0

Indiana 4, Louisville 3

Indiana St. 8, Ball St. 2

Milwaukee 3, N. Illinois 0

Notre Dame 10, W. Michigan 2

Xavier 7, Cincinnati 1

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 13, Air Force 11

TOURNAMENTS

NAIAhttp://www.naia.org/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27900&ATCLID=211100110

Bartlesville Bracket

Bryan 12, St. Ambrose 2, St. Ambrose eliminated

Oklahoma City 15, Indiana Tech 14

Bellevue Bracket

Davenport 6, Judson 5, Judson eliminated

Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 15, Bellevue 4

Hattiesburg Bracket

Texas Wesleyan 5, LSU Alexandria 1, LSUA eliminated

Southeastern (Fla.) 5, William Carey 2

Texas Wesleyan 9, Lyon 1, Lyon eliminated

Hutchinson Bracket

Tabor 9, Jamestown 5, Jamestown eliminated

Missouri Baptist 13, Clarke 9

Kingsport Bracket

Tenn. Wesleyan 5, Talladega 3, Talladega eliminated

Keiser 7, Indiana Southeast 1

Tenn. Wesleyan 8, Marian (Ind.) 7, Marian eliminated

Lawrenceville Bracket

LSU Shreveport 6, Central Methodist 4, Cent. Methodist eliminated

The Masters (Calif.) 14, Webber International 12

Lima Bracket

Middle Georgia 14, Midway 13, Midway eliminated

Hope International 17, Northwestern Ohio 7

Middle Georgia 8, MidAm Nazarene 1, MidAm Nazarene eliminated

Montgomery Bracket

Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, St. Thomas (Fla.) 7, St. Thomas eliminated

Faulkner 3, Huntington (Ind.) 0

Oklahoma City Bracket

College of Idaho 4, Mayville St. 2, Mayville St. eliminated

Oklahoma City 19, Campbellsville 5

