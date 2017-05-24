Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:02 am < a min read
Share

FAR WEST

UC Santa Barbara 11, Southern Cal 2

TOURNAMENTS
American Athletic Conference

Houston 6, Memphis 5

UConn 12, Cincinnati 3

South Florida 7, Tulane 6

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

East Carolina 14, UCF 3

Atlantic Coast Conference

Miami 6, Georgia Tech 5, 13 innings

N.C. State 6, Boston College 1

Duke 6, Clemson 3

Big South Conference

Liberty vs. Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville, ppd.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Winthrop vs. Campbell, ppd.

High Point vs. Radford, ppd.<

Southeastern Conference

South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4, 11 innings, Vanderbilt eliminated

Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7, TAM eliminated

Auburn 5, Mississippi 4, Mississippi eliminated

Southern Conference

VMI 8, The Citadel 0

Sun Belt Conference

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., ppd.

Texas St. vs. UALR, ppd.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.