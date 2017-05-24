Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

FAR WEST
UC Santa Barbara 11, Southern Cal 2
|TOURNAMENTS
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 6, Memphis 5
UConn 12, Cincinnati 3
South Florida 7, Tulane 6
Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
East Carolina 14, UCF 3
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Miami 6, Georgia Tech 5, 13 innings
N.C. State 6, Boston College 1
Duke 6, Clemson 3
Liberty vs. Gardner-Webb, ppd.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville, ppd.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Winthrop vs. Campbell, ppd.
High Point vs. Radford, ppd.<
South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4, 11 innings, Vanderbilt eliminated
Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7, TAM eliminated
Auburn 5, Mississippi 4, Mississippi eliminated
VMI 8, The Citadel 0
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., ppd.
Texas St. vs. UALR, ppd.