Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

UC Irvine 12, UCLA 4
UC Santa Barbara 11, Southern Cal 2
|TOURNAMENTS
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 6, Memphis 5
UConn 12, Cincinnati 3
South Florida 7, Tulane 6
East Carolina 14, UCF 3
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Miami 6, Georgia Tech 5, 13 innings
N.C. State 6, Boston College 1
Duke 6, Clemson 3
Liberty vs. Gardner-Webb, ppd.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville, ppd.
Winthrop vs. Campbell, ppd.
High Point vs. Radford, ppd.
Austin Peay 6, UT Martin 2, UT Martin eliminated
South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4, 11 innings, Vanderbilt eliminated
Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7, TAM eliminated
Auburn 5, Mississippi 4, Mississippi eliminated
VMI 8, The Citadel 0
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., ppd.
Texas St. vs. UALR, ppd.