Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:41 am < a min read
Share
FAR WEST

UC Irvine 12, UCLA 4

UC Santa Barbara 11, Southern Cal 2

TOURNAMENTS
American Athletic Conference

Houston 6, Memphis 5

UConn 12, Cincinnati 3

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

South Florida 7, Tulane 6

East Carolina 14, UCF 3

Atlantic Coast Conference

Miami 6, Georgia Tech 5, 13 innings

N.C. State 6, Boston College 1

Duke 6, Clemson 3

Big South Conference

Liberty vs. Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville, ppd.

Winthrop vs. Campbell, ppd.

High Point vs. Radford, ppd.

Ohio Valley Conference

Austin Peay 6, UT Martin 2, UT Martin eliminated

Southeastern Conference

South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4, 11 innings, Vanderbilt eliminated

Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7, TAM eliminated

Auburn 5, Mississippi 4, Mississippi eliminated

Southern Conference

VMI 8, The Citadel 0

Sun Belt Conference

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., ppd.

Texas St. vs. UALR, ppd.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.