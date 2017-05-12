Sports Listen

Twins 1, Indians 0

Twins 1, Indians 0

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 9:51 pm < a min read
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0
Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 2 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
K.Vrgas dh 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll cf 4 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Minnesota 100 000 000—1
Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_J.Polanco (8). HR_Sano (10). S_Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santana W,6-1 7 2 0 0 5 4
Rogers H,9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Belisle H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin L,2-4 8 6 1 1 1 7
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Logan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:30. A_24,452 (35,051).

