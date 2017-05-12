Twins 1, Indians 0

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Vrgas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chsnhll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_J.Polanco (8). HR_Sano (10). S_Guyer (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Santana W,6-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Rogers H,9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belisle H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Tomlin L,2-4
|8
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Goody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Logan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:30. A_24,452 (35,051).
